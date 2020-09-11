So I started taking 45 minute daily walks around my neighborhood about 2 months ago as COVID was making me too fat. I was really bored the first few days, so on the advice of my wife, I started listening to podcasts on my walks (never really listened to podcasts before...I know, I know...I'm old).



Does anyone listen to Fishtank with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit? I think this podcast is awesome. I seriously bust out laughing at least on a couple of occasions per episode. I love hearing inside stories from old players...some of my favorite shows include Zach, JT, Louis Oliver, Mark Dixon, and Mark Higgs. Jeff Darlington was also very entertaining.



Anyway, this may be old news to a lot of you, but I highly recommend Fishtank as there are tons of great untold stories.