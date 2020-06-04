Fitz @ 28

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

The Simms QB countdown, No. 28: Ryan Fitzpatrick - ProFootballTalk

On Thursday, we paused the Chris Simms Top 40 quarterback countdown on PFT Live in order to devote the full show to the ongoing conversation regarding a moment of profound change in America. On Wednesday, we unveiled two more. Quarterback No. 28 is a quarterback who seemingly has played for 28...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Impressive # of TD's?
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Are these best QBs over their career, based on their future or for this season only?

IDK, but it obviously wasnt for last season.

Fitz was, no doubt, better than 28 last year, both statistically, and even moreso, as far as intangibles.

I'm not saying he has any future at his age, but 28 for last season is ridiculous.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Are these best QBs over their career, based on their future or for this season only?

career

(TD's)
More than Kurt Warner. More than Randall Cunningham. More than Phil Simms. More than Ken Anderson. More than Bobby Layne, Ken Stabler, Bob Griese, Sammy Baugh, Otto Graham, Joe Namath, Norm Van Brocklin, Troy Aikman, and Roger Staubach.
 
mwestberry said:
career

(TD's)
More than Kurt Warner. More than Randall Cunningham. More than Phil Simms. More than Ken Anderson. More than Bobby Layne, Ken Stabler, Bob Griese, Sammy Baugh, Otto Graham, Joe Namath, Norm Van Brocklin, Troy Aikman, and Roger Staubach.

Yeah......

Irrespective of TDs, and my previous post, Fitz doesn't sniff the top 50 all time for sure, and not in the top 100, IMO.

Since it is hugely subjective, and really apples to oranges, in a lot of cases, I'm not going to waste my time with a list, but the lack of high pressure playoff performances says a lot.
 
Mach2 said:
Yeah......

Irrespective of TDs, and my previous post, Fitz doesn't sniff the top 50 all time for sure, and not in the top 100, IMO.

Since it is hugely subjective, and really apples to oranges, in a lot of cases, I'm not going to waste my time with a list, but the lack of high pressure playoff performances says a lot.


You may be right... Given the 8 teams he's played on he has been a special player in terms of making the best out of a profession that, for most, would have been hard pressed to hang in there as long as he has.

Most wouldn't dare compare him to the greats... but he has been great playing the role he's played.

IMO of course
 
