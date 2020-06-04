mwestberry
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2012
- Messages
- 2,468
- Reaction score
- 5,369
The Simms QB countdown, No. 28: Ryan Fitzpatrick - ProFootballTalk
On Thursday, we paused the Chris Simms Top 40 quarterback countdown on PFT Live in order to devote the full show to the ongoing conversation regarding a moment of profound change in America. On Wednesday, we unveiled two more. Quarterback No. 28 is a quarterback who seemingly has played for 28...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Impressive # of TD's?