Fitz returns to practice today, to save another (pre)season?

Fitzpatrick had to return during the season last year to save the season from Rosen, now has to return to practice to save the preseason from Rosen.
 
Waste of a roster spot.

I don't understand coaches and their infatuation with old, overrated quarterbacks.
Fitz is an excellent mentor for Tua, I can't think of anyone more willing to teach a young QB and have fun at the same time.

Plus Fitz is a good punching bag until we get the O line straight.
 
Waste of a roster spot.

I don't understand coaches and their infatuation with old, overrated quarterbacks.
He deserves the the shot win, so does this years team..imo, and my position has not wavered once this offseason, taking into account all the variables, variables being Tuas injury, a rookie Qb, Fitz and the way he played last year, the level for which he played, how he showed the worst roster in football how to win a game, led the team in rushing because that’s how you win games when you are a qb and you have Kalen Ballage to turn to..The respect earned during the process, the mentor ship provided, the knowledge that can be passed down during the process..

This is his team, until he loses it..thats what I said before the draft, that’s whats gonna happen imo.
 
Don't really like how the Dolphins handled that absence leaving it open for fans to think Fitzpatrick may not be coming back.

Was already warming to the idea of giving Tua and Rosen more rep's with the starters it's the only way they will improve and learn, I admit I liked the way Fitz was playing the last 6 games of 2019 but if were not getting that version of him and it takes him 5 or 6 games to get going then whats the point of giving him starter rep's when he is not the future it has to be Tua or Rosen.
 
He deserves the the shot win, so does this years team..imo, and my position has not wavered once this offseason, taking into account all the variables, variables being Tuas injury, a rookie Qb, Fitz and the way he played last year, the level for which he played, how he showed the worst roster in football how to win a game, led the team in rushing because that’s how you win games when you are a qb and you have Kalen Ballage to turn to..The respect earned during the process, the mentor ship provided, the knowledge that can be passed down during the process..

This is his team, until he loses it..thats what I said before the draft, that’s whats gonna happen imo.
Fitzpatrick won't win, he's not that good.
 
