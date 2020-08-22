Fitz returns to practice today, to save another (pre)season?

Don't really like how the Dolphins handled that absence leaving it open for fans to think Fitzpatrick may not be coming back.



Was already warming to the idea of giving Tua and Rosen more rep's with the starters it's the only way they will improve and learn, I admit I liked the way Fitz was playing the last 6 games of 2019 but if were not getting that version of him and it takes him 5 or 6 games to get going then whats the point of giving him starter rep's when he is not the future it has to be Tua or Rosen.