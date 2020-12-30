Fitz....sell high

I always like the NE way of handling aging veterans. You trade them while he still has market value. Never hang on to them til they are completely broken and wash up.



That bring back to the Fitz situation, we all love him. The team loves him. But business is business. With the national attention paid to him this season, his market value can not be any higher. After next season, who knows.



FO should start making calls and listening. Sell high.



You may say, he is a good backup. Yes, but for how long.? He is not Don Strock, he is not in his mid 20s



Coach our young qb, well its nice. But thats the job of qb coach and OC.



There is always many teams hunger for a capable backup, or even have him as a starter. I would take a second round for him now.



Come to think of it, we should have trade Marino one two years before he retired, and get a first round.