Fitz....sell high

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

I always like the NE way of handling aging veterans. You trade them while he still has market value. Never hang on to them til they are completely broken and wash up.

That bring back to the Fitz situation, we all love him. The team loves him. But business is business. With the national attention paid to him this season, his market value can not be any higher. After next season, who knows.

FO should start making calls and listening. Sell high.

You may say, he is a good backup. Yes, but for how long.? He is not Don Strock, he is not in his mid 20s

Coach our young qb, well its nice. But thats the job of qb coach and OC.

There is always many teams hunger for a capable backup, or even have him as a starter. I would take a second round for him now.

Come to think of it, we should have trade Marino one two years before he retired, and get a first round.
 
HarryBagpipe

HarryBagpipe

gonna need bigger bait
 
EPBro

EPBro

Should have traded Marino huh?

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse....
 
E

EverybodysDointhePhish

Well, it’s past the trade deadline and he’s a FA after the season, so there is no way to trade him. Any team is free to sign him without giving us anything. I’d love him to be back next year, but if anyone is willing to offer him a starting job I think he’d go for that over coming back. I’d predict there are equal 1/3 odds of him being back, going to another team, and retiring.
 
D

DolfanISS

This site is unreal. A thread to trade a free agent and get value for 38 year old QB. Unbelievable!
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

I would think that if he had a Market we would have already heard about it considering all the teams that lost their quarterbacks throughout this year i.e. Dallas, Washington, and Giants just to name a few and they all were still in the hunt to win their division. Even after Tua took the reins the media was really pushing the Dallas scenario yet we didn't hear anything from any teams. You never know though I guess.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

You might get a box of used condoms for him if he signs with us.
 
