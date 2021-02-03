Fitz still wants to play

mwestberry
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2012
- Messages
- 3,586
- Reaction score
- 9,007
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Last two seasons re-lit my fire, I still want to play - ProFootballTalk
Ryan Fitzpatrick was not available for the final week of the regular season after he tested positive for COVID-19 and that meant the Dolphins couldn’t call on him in relief of Tua Tagovailoa in the Week 17 loss to the Bills that kept Miami from making the playoffs. With the Dolphins out of...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
What say you?
I see posts where ppl don't want him back and posts saying they're glad he's there for Tua or they'd want to see him on our coachinf staff ...
Where do you see Fitz with the Dolphins ... or starting for another team?
Just wondering where you see (or not) Fitz in the NFL at 38 yrs old?