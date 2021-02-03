 Fitz still wants to play | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fitz still wants to play

mwestberry

mwestberry

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Last two seasons re-lit my fire, I still want to play - ProFootballTalk

Ryan Fitzpatrick was not available for the final week of the regular season after he tested positive for COVID-19 and that meant the Dolphins couldn’t call on him in relief of Tua Tagovailoa in the Week 17 loss to the Bills that kept Miami from making the playoffs. With the Dolphins out of...
What say you?

I see posts where ppl don't want him back and posts saying they're glad he's there for Tua or they'd want to see him on our coachinf staff ...

Where do you see Fitz with the Dolphins ... or starting for another team?

Just wondering where you see (or not) Fitz in the NFL at 38 yrs old?
 
Crump

Crump

Fitz wants to play, not be on a team.

He;s going to look at teams like ....

Jets if they trade Darnold and draft a rookie
Texans if they trade Watson and draft a rookie
Colts if they draft a rookie
you would think i would say Jags for reasons above, but no, Lawrence has to be day 1 starter
Broncos cause he might have a legit chance of a QB battle with Lock
Cowboys if they said **** it with Dak
Washington to compete for starting spot
Bears to compete with Foles/Rookie
Saints have unresolved QB

If he wants to remain a backup, then you would see him prob look into a Florida squad, prob be Miami or Jville, but he didnt say he wants to be in the NFL, he said he wants to play
 
