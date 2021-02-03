Fitz still wants to play

Fitz wants to play, not be on a team.



He;s going to look at teams like ....



Jets if they trade Darnold and draft a rookie

Texans if they trade Watson and draft a rookie

Colts if they draft a rookie

you would think i would say Jags for reasons above, but no, Lawrence has to be day 1 starter

Broncos cause he might have a legit chance of a QB battle with Lock

Cowboys if they said **** it with Dak

Washington to compete for starting spot

Bears to compete with Foles/Rookie

Saints have unresolved QB



If he wants to remain a backup, then you would see him prob look into a Florida squad, prob be Miami or Jville, but he didnt say he wants to be in the NFL, he said he wants to play