Fitz (the LEGEND grows)!

BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
7,275
Reaction score
12,240
Man, did Fitzpatrick play a great game

while under SEVERE pressure pretty much

all day!

The Man has uncanny "micro quicks" in the pocket

and got the ball off time after time FAST just as he

was about to get hit (not to mention his timely runs)!

If Brady was under that kind of pressure he would have

folded his tent in Q1!!! :lol:

Seriously, makes you wonder what Fitz could achieve

with serious pass pro and a complimentary run game!?

IMO all the more reason to focus on OL, RB and

a WR who can routinely rip the top of the D off!

Either way -- Ryan was the absolute definition of a PRO

today and nothing but respect for the man!

BNF
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,078
Reaction score
2,216
i can't believe how well he has played. My only concern is that i expect the worse and we are playing above my expectations...I shudder to think what next year brings should I expect wins
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
7,275
Reaction score
12,240
artdnj said:
i can't believe how well he has played. My only concern is that i expect the worse and we are playing above my expectations...I shudder to think what next year brings should I expect wins
Click to expand...
Ya know, I think the coaching staff has helped him a LOT too!

More under control. Playing faster. Smarter. Very efficient.

And let's be real -- very BRAVE!
 
vcip

vcip

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 8, 2004
Messages
2,044
Reaction score
802
Location
PA
He played very well for the Jets too
Then sucked the following year
Dont expect any different
I congratulate him but do not want to see him starting again
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom