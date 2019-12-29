Fitz (the LEGEND grows)!

Man, did Fitzpatrick play a great gamewhile under SEVERE pressure pretty muchall day!The Man has uncanny "micro quicks" in the pocketand got the ball off time after time FAST just as hewas about to get hit (not to mention his timely runs)!If Brady was under that kind of pressure he would havefolded his tent in Q1!!!Seriously, makes you wonder what Fitz could achievewith serious pass pro and a complimentary run game!?IMO all the more reason to focus on OL, RB anda WR who can routinely rip the top of the D off!Either way -- Ryan was the absolute definition of a PROtoday and nothing but respect for the man!BNF