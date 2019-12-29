Fitz (the LEGEND grows)!

BigNastyFish
Man, did Fitzpatrick play a great game
while under SEVERE pressure pretty much
all day!
The Man has uncanny "micro quicks" in the pocket
and got the ball off time after time FAST just as he
was about to get hit (not to mention his timely runs)!
If Brady was under that kind of pressure he would have
folded his tent in Q1!!!
Seriously, makes you wonder what Fitz could achieve
with serious pass pro and a complimentary run game!?
IMO all the more reason to focus on OL, RB and
a WR who can routinely rip the top of the D off!
Either way -- Ryan was the absolute definition of a PRO
today and nothing but respect for the man!
BNF
