Fitz walked off field ( update: His mom passed away)

OmegaPhinsFan
Hammered
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2020
- Messages
- 669
- Reaction score
- 653
- Age
- 45
- Location
- The Cave, FL
My thoughts too. Seems not football related, which is even scarier.Must be related to his time off before.
How was it overreaction if only a couple days later he is walked off the field by the HC, will not play in scrimmage and there is still complete mystery?Everyone overreacted when he missed a day of practice last week so I hope this isn’t anything too awful. Life is more important than the game of course so I wish nothing but the best for Ryan.
I said LAST WEEK people overreacted. That has nothing to do with this morning.How was it overreaction if only a couple days later he is walked off the field by the HC, will not play in scrimmage and there is still complete mystery?
I think he's referring to all the speculation of arm strength, retirement, etc.How was it overreaction if only a couple days later he is walked off the field by the HC, will not play in scrimmage and there is still complete mystery?
Last week has nothing to do with what's going on? How do you know?I said LAST WEEK people overreacted. That has nothing to do with this morning.