Fitzmagic Time!

This game Fitz should enter to try save the win. Tua has no business in it. Hopefully Flores makes the adjustment now!
Exactly this. The rate the TEAM is playing we would get blown out first round, need to know what we have long term so we know what to address in the draft.Tua so far seems like a swing and a miss and all, but we're not winning the Super Bowl this year, so might as well know what we have for the future.
It took Tannehill 7 years to show what he had. Tua will take less Time, but It is clear right now Fitz gives us the best chance and It Is not even close.Tua so far seems like a swing and a miss and all, but we're not winning the Super Bowl this year, so might as well know what we have for the future.
I don't care about winning a few games right now as much as I care about winning a lot of games in a few years. If Tua is going to develop he has to get reps, even if he's not as good as Fitzpatrick. These lumps are coming for him this year or next, might as well fight through them now and see if by next year he can be better.It took Tannehill 7 years to show what he had. Tua will take less Time, but It is clear right now Fitz gives us the best chance and It Is not even close.