Fitzmagic Time!

DANTODUPER said: It took Tannehill 7 years to show what he had. Tua will take less Time, but It is clear right now Fitz gives us the best chance and It Is not even close.

I don't care about winning a few games right now as much as I care about winning a lot of games in a few years. If Tua is going to develop he has to get reps, even if he's not as good as Fitzpatrick. These lumps are coming for him this year or next, might as well fight through them now and see if by next year he can be better.