Fitzmagic Time!

TarHeelFinFan said:
Tua so far seems like a swing and a miss and all, but we're not winning the Super Bowl this year, so might as well know what we have for the future.
Exactly this. The rate the TEAM is playing we would get blown out first round, need to know what we have long term so we know what to address in the draft.
 
TarHeelFinFan said:
Tua so far seems like a swing and a miss and all, but we're not winning the Super Bowl this year, so might as well know what we have for the future.
It took Tannehill 7 years to show what he had. Tua will take less Time, but It is clear right now Fitz gives us the best chance and It Is not even close.
 
Do you really just want to get in to the playoffs just to get blown out ? This is a total team effort right now and the offense and defense are equally responsible.
 
DANTODUPER said:
It took Tannehill 7 years to show what he had. Tua will take less Time, but It is clear right now Fitz gives us the best chance and It Is not even close.
I don't care about winning a few games right now as much as I care about winning a lot of games in a few years. If Tua is going to develop he has to get reps, even if he's not as good as Fitzpatrick. These lumps are coming for him this year or next, might as well fight through them now and see if by next year he can be better.
 
Fitz is what he is, a guy that will sling the ball for a tad and then ride that high and sling th ball right into a Db's hands for a pick. Tua needs to be in games where he is down and stuff isnt clicking so he can figure it out, better this year to have the kinks to work out then next year
 
