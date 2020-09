The Dolphins drafted Tua because they know Fitzpatrick is not the solution at the QB position. He is what he is and his ranking as a starting QB is really irrelevant. On most every team in the NFL he would be the backup QB at best but he fits what the Dolphins need at this time,



He is a veteran QB who has the knowledge and willingness to mentor Tua. He will simply be holding the starting job until the coaching staff thinks it is time to turn over the offense to Tua, Until then we can just enjoy the ups and downs of Fitzpatrick at QB for the Dolphins.