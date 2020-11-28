Fitzpatrick Starting

Nublar7

Nublar7

Retired FinHeaven Staff
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 13, 2003
Messages
35,813
Reaction score
819
Location
120 mi west of Costa Rica
I think this is what Flores wanted all along. He backed himself into a corner by immediately saying after the game that Tua would remain the starter for the Jets game. So magically Tua gets a "thumb injury" on his throwing hand that doesn't require any brace of bandages during the practice week.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

F.T.P.
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
5,778
Reaction score
6,456
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
Nublar7 said:
I think this is what Flores wanted all along. He backed himself into a corner by immediately saying after the game that Tua would remain the starter for the Jets game. So magically Tua gets a "thumb injury" on his throwing hand that doesn't require any brace of bandages during the practice week.
Click to expand...
I am fully with this narrative.

And if that really is the case, I hope the Jets kick our asses and embarrass us.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
7,487
Reaction score
13,362
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Michael Scott said:
No longer looking forward to game tbh

I'll watch because I always do, but who cares
Click to expand...
And that my friends is the difference between a fan of the team, and a fan of a player.

Nothing evil here, just SMH at the mentality. I can understand the disappointment, but not the mentality.

To each their own........
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
10,941
Reaction score
12,501
Location
Montreal
Mach2 said:
And that my friends is the difference between a fan of the team, and a fan of a player.

Nothing evil here, just SMH at the mentality. I can understand the disappointment, but not the mentality.

To each their own........
Click to expand...
Cant speak for anyone else but Flores has been messing with the QB position ever since he got here... The same exact thing happened last year where he named Rosen the starter only to pull him back out a week later... This is starting to be a pattern...
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

F.T.P.
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
5,778
Reaction score
6,456
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
Mach2 said:
And that my friends is the difference between a fan of the team, and a fan of a player.

Nothing evil here, just SMH at the mentality. I can understand the disappointment, but not the mentality.

To each their own........
Click to expand...

Yup, because I became a Dolphins fan in April 2020.

Didn't suffer through an entire ****ing childhood of having season tickets and attending every home game for 15+ years.

Don't make a moronic assumption based on one comment.

If there isn't long term hope and potential at QB, then I'm just not as interested. The Dolphins have made me that way by their constant failures.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
7,487
Reaction score
13,362
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
NBP81 said:
Never seen a HC flip flop so much between QBs... The injury angle is BS imo
Click to expand...
I'm actually surprised by such a seemingly emotional response from one usually so rational.

Let me ask you this, if you had the power, would you bring in a different HC? I ask, because you seem to be against most of tge things Flo does, and stands for.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom