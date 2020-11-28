Fitzpatrick Starting

Marino1313
Tua downgraded to doubtful!
I am fully with this narrative.I think this is what Flores wanted all along. He backed himself into a corner by immediately saying after the game that Tua would remain the starter for the Jets game. So magically Tua gets a "thumb injury" on his throwing hand that doesn't require any brace of bandages during the practice week.
And that my friends is the difference between a fan of the team, and a fan of a player.No longer looking forward to game tbh
I'll watch because I always do, but who cares
Cant speak for anyone else but Flores has been messing with the QB position ever since he got here... The same exact thing happened last year where he named Rosen the starter only to pull him back out a week later... This is starting to be a pattern...
Nothing evil here, just SMH at the mentality. I can understand the disappointment, but not the mentality.
To each their own........
And that my friends is the difference between a fan of the team, and a fan of a player.
Nothing evil here, just SMH at the mentality. I can understand the disappointment, but not the mentality.
To each their own........
Really? Great fans we haveI am fully with this narrative.
And if that really is the case, I hope the Jets kick our asses and embarrass us.
I'm actually surprised by such a seemingly emotional response from one usually so rational.Never seen a HC flip flop so much between QBs... The injury angle is BS imo