Hope everyone’s keeping well first and foremost and wish you all the best of health.



When I joined Finheaven a year ago I read as many posts as I could as I was really curious about people’s opinions. One thread caught my eye in particular and the discussion hovered over Tua (ofcourse as most of our threads had a Tua discussion in them) and should we go all out to get him after his injury.



I posted something along the lines that we should try and get Newton in and Lawrence next season if it worked with the cap etc and we could get a 1/2nd pick next season with our capital.



Not many people reacted positively with Newton’s injury concerns and slight/major attitude problem. I get that.



Now we have Tua and I’m delighted he’s here and can’t wait to see him, but instead I’m watching fitzpatrick. I’ve never understood his nickname as I’ve never been massively impressed by him throughout his career. There’s a reason he’s a journeyman in my humble opinion (and that is all it is one person’s opinion which could be wrong)



Should Tua be learning from Fitzpatrick while we’re preparing him to be our franchise QB? Playing devil’s advocate if we’d swapped the two QB’s round against the pats and the rest of the two teams had remained the same who would have won that first week clash against the Patsies?



My question to you guys who know a lot more than I do and I’d really like your thoughts on, are:



A) could we have got shot of Fitz in the off season and got Newton in on a 2 year deal, I’m not great with cap space and salaries, so would this have been something we could have done financially? Was it viable (regardless of whether we wanted him or not)



B) would it not have been better for Tua to learn from Newton rather than Fitz?



C) exactly what is Tua learning from Fitz? (This is a straight up question no sarcasm implied)



D) Who should be Tua’s backup next season?



Thanks