Five Questions for Miami in 2020

A few of the story lines for the 2020 season.



1. Will Tua Play?

I'm okay with sitting Tua for the season if the coaching staff feels that's the right move for his long-term health and effectiveness. That said, with the chance that the season could start later due to the pandemic, Tua might see the field in 2020. If he's healthy, the only reason to hold him back might be the play of the offensive line.



2, Can Hunt Succeed at RT?

The fact that Miami took him early in the second round leads me to believe they think Hunt can play RT. He should get his chance in camp with what should be an interesting battle between him and Davis. The fact that Tua is a lefty makes this a huge position for Miami to fill. If Hunt moves inside, I'd have to think tackle is a high priority for the 2021 draft. There's also a chance that Austin Jackson moves to RT.



3. Who Starts at Safety

Based on his emergence last year, Rowe would seem to have one spot. Parker, Frazier, McCain, the rookie Jones, and Fejedelem are in the mix for the second spot. On paper, that looks like a weakness but you never know.



4. How Much Better is the Pass Rush?

Miami's pass rush was almost as bad as the offensive line in 2019. It should be better with Lawson, Ogbah and Van Noy, but the Dolphins will likely look for an elite pass rusher in the coming drafts.



5. What are the Surprise Roster Additions?

Last year it was Williams, Needham and Calhoun. Can Miami again find additions from the ranks of collegiate free agents? Benito Jones might be one to watch in the interior of the defensive line.