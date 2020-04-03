Five Worst Drafts in Miami Dolphins History

I put together a list of Miami's best drafts a while back. Now, for discussion, here are some of the worst.



1. (worst) 2013 -- This was a historically bad for the NFL in general and especially for the Dolphins. Miami's first three picks were Dion Jordan, Jamar Taylor, and Dallas Thomas. All came into the draft with injuries and all ended up as draft busts. Making matters worse, Miami traded up to get Jordan. Two fourth rounders Jelani Jenkins and Dion Sims were probably the two best from this class.



2. 2006 1. Jason Allen, 3. Derek Hagan, 4. Joe Toledo



3. 1995 - 1. Billy Milner, 2. Andrew Greene. Miami did draft TE Keith Mitchell and DT Norman Hand.



4. 2003 -- 2. Eddie Moore, 3. Wade Smith, 4. Taylor Whitney. Miami scored with Yeremiah Bell in the 6th. Smith ended up having success with Houston I believe.



5. 2007 -- Ted Ginn was the first round pick and he went on to have long NFL career, but most of his success came as a kick returner. John Beck and Samson Satele were second rounders, Lorenzo Booker a third. Miami scored in the 4th with DT Paul Solaia.



Dishonorable Mention

1991 1. Randall Hill, 3. Aaron Carver --- 5th rounder Bryan Cox saved this draft.

1987 1. John Bosa, 2. Rick Graf, 2. Scott Schwedes, 4. Troy Stradford...Tackle Mark Dennis was an 8th round steal.

1984 1. Jackie Shipp, 2. Jay Brophy, 4. Joe Carter

1972 1. Mike Kadish, 3. Gary Kosins, 4. Larry Ball...DB Charlie Babb was a 5th rounder.