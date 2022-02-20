Fixing C, LT, LB

Haven’t written much recently but I have an interesting view I would like to share on a topic like this.



I would sign a FA like Tomlinson who is solid and at a position of need but here is where I am likely in a minority at the moment but trade 29 to someone and get either the C or T you want ala how the rams got Whitworth. I see this being a tackle more than anything right now, is there a deep team looking to offload a contract and getting that 5th year option on a first rounder to get a player at the cheap might be enticing.



Then trade up back into the first using 2023 capital to get either the C from Iowa or the WR/LB you want. In this case I see Miami being linked to the OL from BC and I think he can be had in the 2nd as of right now so the trade up would get you Olave/Dean or something.



And I would put this out there grab a high upside WRA like Pickens in the 3rd start to double up at positions of need so you have flexibility moving forward.