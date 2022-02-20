Fixing C, LT, LB

Zachofferdahl
Curious to see how most of you would fix C, OT, LB thru the draft R1, R2, and free agency. I think we’re going deep in the playoffs if address those three positions.
We have plenty of guard options on the roster imo. Moving Hunt to RT can also adequately fill one of the tackle spots .
R1 Raimann OT
R2 Christian Harris LB
C Jensen C thru FA
Or maybe
R1 ?
R2 Zion Johnson C
FA: ??
