Fixing C, LT, LB

Curious to see how most of you would fix C, OT, LB thru the draft R1, R2, and free agency. I think we’re going deep in the playoffs if address those three positions.

We have plenty of guard options on the roster imo. Moving Hunt to RT can also adequately fill one of the tackle spots 🤷‍♂️.

R1 Raimann OT
R2 Christian Harris LB
C Jensen C thru FA

Or maybe

R1 ?
R2 Zion Johnson C
FA: ??
 
I agree that 29th pick is grey area on who is available for us. At least when free agency starts we ll get a better gauge not only on our team needs but other teams as well.
 
Good post, OP. Here's my initial thoughts.

FA adds
Armstead LT
Patterson wr/rb
Clarke LB
Backup QB

Keep
Gesicki
Ogbah

1. Johnson OG Boston College
2. Bell WR Purdue
3. Cook RB Georgia
4. Watson WR North Dakota State
4. Robinson RB Alabama

Hard to get everything in one offseason, but I think Eichenberg could switch to RT or battle a draft pick, low cost free agent. Johnson could potentially play guard or center.

At wide receiver Miami would have Waddle, Bell, Patterson and Watson. Potentially, that's a huge upgrade.

At running back Cook, Robinson, Gaskin.

Clark helps the D.
 
I like wr Watson . He has long stride. Grabbing him in 4th round would be excellent.
 
Two things to think about. We need a RT if we're going with Tua and if the team is going to be centered around the running game, Gesicki would be wasted money especially if you're paying him what TE's are going for.
 
Oline is completely free agency. Doesn’t matter who, they’ll be an upgrade literally just pick anyone and it’s an upgrade. I go LB either with our first or second depending what players are available but probably looking at best available rb/wr/lb and grabbing best prospects with 1st and 2nd
 
Aside from OL, I like lb Dean and wr Olave although it would take some trading to get up there
 
Haven’t written much recently but I have an interesting view I would like to share on a topic like this.

I would sign a FA like Tomlinson who is solid and at a position of need but here is where I am likely in a minority at the moment but trade 29 to someone and get either the C or T you want ala how the rams got Whitworth. I see this being a tackle more than anything right now, is there a deep team looking to offload a contract and getting that 5th year option on a first rounder to get a player at the cheap might be enticing.

Then trade up back into the first using 2023 capital to get either the C from Iowa or the WR/LB you want. In this case I see Miami being linked to the OL from BC and I think he can be had in the 2nd as of right now so the trade up would get you Olave/Dean or something.

And I would put this out there grab a high upside WRA like Pickens in the 3rd start to double up at positions of need so you have flexibility moving forward.
 
Priorities,, whether FA or draft
1 - WR AND OL
2 - Edge, ILB, RB
3 - everything else
 
