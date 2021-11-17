Flacco Gets The Surprise Start

circumstances
The key's in the fudge
Against blitz heavy Dolphins.
Merge if not worthy of its own thread.
Lol jests.
Against blitz heavy Dolphins.
I recall him doing well against us in his prime, but the last time (or two) he faced us, not good (for him).
I would say it indicates the jest's acknowledgement that they expect Flo would destroy an inexperienced QB with multiple looks and obfuscation.
Not sure old man Joe is up to the task either.
He was the QB in last year's 24-0 loss to Miami. Prime he is not in and they figure to struggle again.
this is a game we should win by at least 21.. no mercy, win going away. (plus i'll be there)
how's this trade, i gave my friend 2 tickets to Penn state vs Rutgers at penn state and he gave me his 2 dolphin jet tickets... fair trade i think