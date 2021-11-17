Flacco Gets The Surprise Start

It has been a BRUTAL week for the Jets. There’s been a nasty public war of words between Rex Ryan and HC Robert Saleh. It makes me nervous that they’re gonna circle the wagons for their coach but if he’s already lost the locker room, I suppose it could just as easily continue to go south for them.



I’m surprised to see Flacco starting but I suppose with Miami blitzing from every direction, this is an attempt to stop the bleeding and try to get a win behind an experienced QB. Jets probably won’t put up much points with Flacco at QB.