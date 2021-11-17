 Flacco Gets The Surprise Start | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flacco Gets The Surprise Start

Mach2

Mach2

circumstances said:
Against blitz heavy Dolphins.

Merge if not worthy of its own thread.

Lol jests.
Totally thread worthy.

I would say it indicates the jest's acknowledgement that they expect Flo would destroy an inexperienced QB with multiple looks and obfuscation.

Not sure old man Joe is up to the task either.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Mach2 said:
I recall him doing well against us in his prime, but the last time (or two) he faced us, not good (for him).
 
Aqua Man

Aqua Man

It has been a BRUTAL week for the Jets. There’s been a nasty public war of words between Rex Ryan and HC Robert Saleh. It makes me nervous that they’re gonna circle the wagons for their coach but if he’s already lost the locker room, I suppose it could just as easily continue to go south for them.

I’m surprised to see Flacco starting but I suppose with Miami blitzing from every direction, this is an attempt to stop the bleeding and try to get a win behind an experienced QB. Jets probably won’t put up much points with Flacco at QB.
 
T

tommyp

this is a game we should win by at least 21.. no mercy, win going away. (plus i'll be there)

how's this trade, i gave my friend 2 tickets to Penn state vs Rutgers at penn state and he gave me his 2 dolphin jet tickets... fair trade i think
 
67Stang

67Stang

Flacco KILLED us with TE throws while with the Ravens. If we attempt similar blitzes against him, we must jam the TE's and keep them from popping in the middle.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

tommyp said:
this is a game we should win by at least 21.. no mercy, win going away. (plus i'll be there)

how's this trade, i gave my friend 2 tickets to Penn state vs Rutgers at penn state and he gave me his 2 dolphin jet tickets... fair trade i think
Wait? They play football at Rutgers? Really? /s
 
YorkshirePhin

YorkshirePhin

And what happened to Mike "I should have been the first player drafted" White?????
 
