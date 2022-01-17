 FLO is going to the NYG and taking DW with him..........(Speculation) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FLO is going to the NYG and taking DW with him..........(Speculation)

NYC#1finsfan

nypost.com

Deshaun Watson, newly-fired Brian Flores want to team up in 2022

As the Giants focus on filling one major hole, a potential joint solution to two others is beginning to formulate.
nypost.com nypost.com

giantswire.usatoday.com

Report: Brian Flores, Brian Daboll on Giants' head coaching shortlist

Brian Flores and Brian Daboll are reportedly on the New York Giants’ shortlist of head coaching candidates.
giantswire.usatoday.com giantswire.usatoday.com

Makes the most sense for Flo as he's back home and he has his QB that he apparently has been coveting for months. At least the Fins won't be bothered with him very often if this scenario comes to fruition..........What say you?????
 
1972forever

I really don’t care where either of them go. Flores is no longer the Dolphins coach and therefore he is irrelevant as far as the Dolphins are concerned. I never wanted Watson to begin with. So as long as he doesn’t end up with the Dolphins, he can go to any other team in the league.
 
