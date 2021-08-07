FLO ON THE OLINE

dolphinheel
Starter
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2004
- Messages
- 3,708
- Reaction score
- 3,236
Brian Flores shares Dolphins' formula for finding right OL combination
Brian Flores shares Dolphins’ formula for finding right OL combination
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
Not buying anything Flo says about the oline because experts on here are telling me the oline sucks.
Well the only other option is to whine about it on a message boardwhat does flo know about offense? answer: not a *** **** thing.
year 3 of the rebuild and the only certainty on the OL are 2nd year players jackson and hunt at LT and RG because they were drafted high.
but yeah...let's get out of the way and let the "experts" do their thing.
Well the only other option is to whine about it on a message board