FLO ON THE OLINE

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
13,504
Reaction score
16,352
Location
Bahamas
Not buying anything Flo says about the oline because experts on here are telling me the oline sucks.

If there is one thing I've learned since Flores was hired is that he knows what he is doing. I trust his process.
 
dnespins

dnespins

Starter
Joined
Apr 29, 2004
Messages
2,616
Reaction score
2,032
andyahs said:
Not buying anything Flo says about the oline because experts on here are telling me the oline sucks.
Click to expand...

what does flo know about offense? answer: not a *** **** thing.

year 3 of the rebuild and the only certainty on the OL are 2nd year players jackson and hunt at LT and RG because they were drafted high.

but yeah...let's get out of the way and let the "experts" do their thing.
 
SuperMarksBros.

SuperMarksBros.

Formerly Fiedler for MVP
Joined
Nov 13, 2001
Messages
7,502
Reaction score
1,071
Location
A van down by the river
dnespins said:
what does flo know about offense? answer: not a *** **** thing.

year 3 of the rebuild and the only certainty on the OL are 2nd year players jackson and hunt at LT and RG because they were drafted high.

but yeah...let's get out of the way and let the "experts" do their thing.
Click to expand...
Well the only other option is to whine about it on a message board
 
