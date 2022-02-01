Flo suing Fins and NFL...

"

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and Giants for alleged "racism in hiring."​

Flores' suit includes texts from Patriots coach Bill Belichick that show him congratulating the former on getting the Giants job, mistakenly believing he was texting Brian Daboll. The issue is that this communication occurred before Flores' interview with the Giants even took place. Flores also claims that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season to help the team get a better draft spot, becoming upset when Flores instead kept leading the team to wins. This story is far from over as Flores remains trapped in the coaching cycle with few vacancies remaining.