Flores And The Offensive System versus the Defensive System

When Flores first came here, they had a good idea with regard to the offensive system.



He brought in Chad O’Shea from the Patriots to build a professional NFL offense. A system that has worked well for a long time. Not simple, but it works when your players ultimately learn their multiple assignments.



Flores gave up on that after one year. He wanted a simpler offense.



BUT at the same time he wanted a simpler offense, Flores wanted more and more complexity on the defense. Flores continued to want the defensive players to be multiple and run a complex scheme. Part of the reason he ran Minkah Fitzpatrick out of town. Part of the reason why Jaelen Phillips still can’t figure out what to do. The defense is so darn complicated. Take a safety in Minkah, make him play corner. Take a DE in Jaelen Phillips, try to turn him into a linebacker and cover all the sudden.



Riddle me this, why would we want a super high degree of complexity on defense, but then super high simplicity on offense? That seems backwards. Given what the game has become and the nature of players on each side of the ball, one would think you would want the complexity on offense, and the defense to be simpler freeing the players up to be a bit more aggressive and instinctive?



Then on top of it all, Flores was part of the group that drafted Tua, and Tua needs a simple offense. And every year Flores has made the offense simpler. To the point where Jaylen Waddle is now turned into a running back and has world record low yards per reception.



It all seems terribly inconsistent. He wants a highly complex defense, and a highly simple offense with a simple QB running it. Flores has it backwards, and this simplistic stupid offense is ultimately on Flores .