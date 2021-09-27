 Flores And The Offensive System versus the Defensive System | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores And The Offensive System versus the Defensive System

L

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
109
Reaction score
188
Age
50
Location
Miami
When Flores first came here, they had a good idea with regard to the offensive system.

He brought in Chad O’Shea from the Patriots to build a professional NFL offense. A system that has worked well for a long time. Not simple, but it works when your players ultimately learn their multiple assignments.

Flores gave up on that after one year. He wanted a simpler offense.

BUT at the same time he wanted a simpler offense, Flores wanted more and more complexity on the defense. Flores continued to want the defensive players to be multiple and run a complex scheme. Part of the reason he ran Minkah Fitzpatrick out of town. Part of the reason why Jaelen Phillips still can’t figure out what to do. The defense is so darn complicated. Take a safety in Minkah, make him play corner. Take a DE in Jaelen Phillips, try to turn him into a linebacker and cover all the sudden.

Riddle me this, why would we want a super high degree of complexity on defense, but then super high simplicity on offense? That seems backwards. Given what the game has become and the nature of players on each side of the ball, one would think you would want the complexity on offense, and the defense to be simpler freeing the players up to be a bit more aggressive and instinctive?

Then on top of it all, Flores was part of the group that drafted Tua, and Tua needs a simple offense. And every year Flores has made the offense simpler. To the point where Jaylen Waddle is now turned into a running back and has world record low yards per reception.

It all seems terribly inconsistent. He wants a highly complex defense, and a highly simple offense with a simple QB running it. Flores has it backwards, and this simplistic stupid offense is ultimately on Flores.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,659
Reaction score
10,680
Location
NE, Indiana
I think that the fact you think Tua is a simpleton who needs a simple offense is way off base. He absolutely needs to adjust to the speed of the game and learn more, but he has always been known as having really high football iq
 
L

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
109
Reaction score
188
Age
50
Location
Miami
Travis34 said:
And Flores is a defensive guy and likely feels comfortable with those complex schemes.


I do wish we would’ve just stuck with O shea. The offense was starting to click at the end of his year
Click to expand...
agree. is wierd too, you would think a defensive guy would realize it is harder to prepare to play against a more complex offense
 
L

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
109
Reaction score
188
Age
50
Location
Miami
Travis34 said:
I think that the fact you think Tua is a simpleton who needs a simple offense is way off base. He absolutely needs to adjust to the speed of the game and learn more, but he has always been known as having really high football iq
Click to expand...
not true about him having a high football IQ. the alabama offense was even simplified for him.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
10,145
Reaction score
28,680
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Simple offense, complex offense who cares?? Is there data to support that complex offenses are more effective? Fix the offensive line and the offense will all of sudden be effective. Get a consistent run game and all of a sudden the drives will be easier to sustain. Get rid of this 2 OC crapfest and it'll be easier to give the offense an identity.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,651
Reaction score
11,480
Travis34 said:
And Flores is a defensive guy and likely feels comfortable with those complex schemes.


I do wish we would’ve just stuck with O shea. The offense was starting to click at the end of his year
Click to expand...
I thought so too, but a lot of Miami's success was Fitzpatrick and his ability to make something happen when a play broke down.

The frustrating thing right now is that until the offensive line improves, it's hard to utilize players like Fuller and Waddle to their full potential.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,651
Reaction score
11,480
superphin said:
Simple offense, complex offense who cares?? Is there data to support that complex offenses are more effective? Fix the offensive line and the offense will all of sudden be effective. Get a consistent run game and all of a sudden the drives will be easier to sustain. Get rid of this 2 OC crapfest and it'll be easier to give the offense an identity.
Click to expand...
I always thought that NE'S offense with Brady was pretty simple. Same really with those great Miami teams of the 70's.

Simple and effective can obviously work.
 
L

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
109
Reaction score
188
Age
50
Location
Miami
superphin said:
Simple offense, complex offense who cares?? Is there data to support that complex offenses are more effective? Fix the offensive line and the offense will all of sudden be effective. Get a consistent run game and all of a sudden the drives will be easier to sustain. Get rid of this 2 OC crapfest and it'll be easier to give the offense an identity.
Click to expand...
Ok. WHy then is it so important to Flores to run a super complex defense if the system doesnt matter?
 
L

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
109
Reaction score
188
Age
50
Location
Miami
NBP81 said:
Keep making **** up... Sarkasian's been saying Tua was the most instinctive QBs he coach, said Tua would call things out in the huddle they never even practice and it almost always worked...
Click to expand...
oh boy
 
L

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
109
Reaction score
188
Age
50
Location
Miami
LarryLarry said:
Ok. WHy then is it so important to Flores to run a super complex defense if the system doesnt matter?
Click to expand...
and ps who is this 2 oc crapfest on? who is the crappy OL coach on? and who are the crappy players on the OL on (and if you deny flores isnt in on those personnel decisions you are kidding yourself)
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
10,145
Reaction score
28,680
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
LarryLarry said:
Ok. WHy then is it so important to Flores to run a super complex defense if the system doesnt matter?
Click to expand...
You're implying that Flores is out here pounding the table for a complex defense. Maybe the defense we run is simply the style of defense he has been coaching since his NE days so it's what he prefers due to familiarity. Coaches tend to run what they know especially when they specialize on one side of the ball.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,789
Reaction score
2,406
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
Something weird definitely happened with OShea. I find it hard to believe that reported reason was truly it, because like you said, it would be beyond ridiculous.

I think there had to be some sort of personality clash between him and Flores. Not that this reason would make me feel a whole lot better. But at least better than “our offensive coordinator was too smart”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom