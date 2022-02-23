 Flores catches Dolphins in a lie? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores catches Dolphins in a lie?

T

The Beatles

Dolphins said there was no NDA. Flores produced the NDA documents (according to Florio).

NOTE: Sorry if I missed if this was already posted. Don’t see it.

Brian Flores opted not to sign NDA, forfeited buyout - ProFootballTalk

The Brian Flores lawsuit has sparked an unexpected skirmish regarding whether the Miami Dolphins did or didn’t try to silence him.Flores told Bryant Gumbel that the three-year head coach left a “lot” of money on the table by declining to sign a document that would have “silenced” him. The...
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

No, the Fins say Ross never presented it to him. I guess they are contending it was Grier or someone else. Now Flores might be telling the truth, but those pics do not even show his name nor the Fins name on it. I could have printed those at home myself. They might be authentic, but show the whole document
 
T

The Beatles

BahamaFinFan78 said:
No, the Fins say Ross never presented it to him. I guess they are contending it was Grier or someone else. Now Flores might be telling the truth, but those pics do not even show his name nor the Fins name on it. I could have printed those at home myself. They might be authentic, but show the whole document
Ahh.

That makes sense.
 
