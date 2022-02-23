Flores catches Dolphins in a lie?

The Beatles
Super Donator
- Joined
- Oct 12, 2016
- Messages
- 850
- Reaction score
- 871
Dolphins said there was no NDA. Flores produced the NDA documents (according to Florio).
NOTE: Sorry if I missed if this was already posted. Don’t see it.
NOTE: Sorry if I missed if this was already posted. Don’t see it.
Brian Flores opted not to sign NDA, forfeited buyout - ProFootballTalk
The Brian Flores lawsuit has sparked an unexpected skirmish regarding whether the Miami Dolphins did or didn’t try to silence him.Flores told Bryant Gumbel that the three-year head coach left a “lot” of money on the table by declining to sign a document that would have “silenced” him. The...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com