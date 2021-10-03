 Flores - Colts Post Game Media - 10/3/21 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores - Colts Post Game Media - 10/3/21

Transcripts | Miami Dolphins Communications Portal

COACH FLORES: I think we have to take a look at everything. We will take a look at everything, but I would say it’s really across the board. Offense, defense, special teams starts with me, coaching. I got to do a better job. I know I say that every week. I don’t want to come up here and say that every week, but I got to do a better job of figuring out a way to help us play better than that, but we also got to play better, and we’re out there taking turns making mistakes in all three phases, and it’s not enough. It’s not good enough.

These are the kinds of answers coaches give on their way out the door.

Q: Would you say the lack of consistency or all the things that have gone wrong lately, is that maybe a lack of focus in some players or maybe some lack of talent at some positions or a mixture of the two?

COACH FLORES: I think it’s a lack of focus, a lack of concentration, a lack of attention to detail, a lack of – I think it’s all those things, and that starts with me and getting these guys to understand how important those little things are. The little things are important in this game. They’re very important. The details are important in this game, and if you don’t get them right, then you’ll have a false start penalty when you don’t need them, you’ll have a drop when you don’t need them, and those are momentum-shifting plays that if you don’t make them and they do, you don’t get the result you want so that’s what we have to do. We got to focus on those little things, those details, and play a smarter, more disciplined football game because we’re not doing that right now. We’re not doing that. That starts with me.
 
If he can't lite a fire under these guys the locker room will be lost and in turn the season along with his HC career will be over. Keep starting Jackson, let Jacoby throw under 10 yards for 2-6 yard gains. I haven't given up on you Flo, but, at this point it's do or die. If you can't adapt you won't change.
 
I think the team has gotten more talent but the coaching has gotten far worse than the tank year.
It's no wonder, Our coaching staff is made up of a bunch of nobodies and done-nothings.

Belichick ran that D in New England like Reid runs the O in KC
 
If players are not doing what is be coached then the COACH has lost the TEAM.
I think the players suck. Brissett is a stiff and Jackson needs to be benched. Even when Brissett has time he takes too long or throws inaccurate passes. The offensive problems are mostly Brissett and the line.

Defense is a bigger disappointment. I wonder if moving on from stable vets is an issue or if they feel hopeless because the offense is so bad. Make no mistake his defense is bad but the offense is terrible. Seems like the most hated men on Finheaven (Fitz/Gailey) were the glue that was holding this thing together.
 
I think its a good answer.

Opposite of the way Gase handled these things, where he blamed the players for not being smart enough to handle his offense, among other excuses.

NOW, the questions is, how does Flo move forward after admitting the shortcomings and how will the team respond.

Unfortunately the Bucs wont be a good "Get right" game for us. But if we can minimize the mistakes that would be something.
 
Not sure what more he can say that will answer all our frustrations after this loss.

The reality may be that our problems started with Ross years ago when he undermined our head coach. No GOOD offensive mind wants to come to Miami. That's why we promoted within and have co-coordinators. Outside of Ross, Grier seems to be the common tread for the past 20 years. How he wasted 4/5 first round picks boggles the mind. I still hold out hope for Tua as a person and player. But not with this coaching staff nor front office.
 
He says the right things. My issue is after that. Where are the actions? I just see the same nonsense the following week. There's nothing he can do to make the offensive coaches coach better. He needs to fire them.

If he fails here, that will be the #1 reason. Reminds me of Al Golden with the Canes when he refused to get rid of D'onofrio.
 
