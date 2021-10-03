Flores - Colts Post Game Media - 10/3/21

COACH FLORES: I think we have to take a look at everything. We will take a look at everything, but I would say it’s really across the board. Offense, defense, special teams starts with me, coaching. I got to do a better job. I know I say that every week.These are the kinds of answers coaches give on their way out the door.Q: Would you say the lack of consistency or all the things that have gone wrong lately, is that maybe a lack of focus in some players or maybe some lack of talent at some positions or a mixture of the two?COACH FLORES: I think it’s a lack of focus, a lack of concentration, a lack of attention to detail, a lack of – I think it’s all those things, and that starts with me and getting these guys to understand how important those little things are. The little things are important in this game. They’re very important. The details are important in this game, and if you don’t get them right, then you’ll have a false start penalty when you don’t need them, you’ll have a drop when you don’t need them, and those are momentum-shifting plays that if you don’t make them and they do, you don’t get the result you want so that’s what we have to do. We got to focus on those little things, those details, and play a smarter, more disciplined football game because we’re not doing that right now. We’re not doing that. That starts with me.