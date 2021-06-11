Flores Conference This Morning

Flores Friday Morning OTA Takeaways Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores touched on various topics before the team conducted its final OTA of 2021

Final day of OTAs.Says he expects 100% attendance for mandatory minicamp next week.The question we have all be asking has been answered:Noah Igbinoghene played mostly outside as a rookie in 2020 to facilitate his transition into the NFL, but this year Dolphins coaches feel he's ready to take reps inside. Flores mentions speed, quickness and ability to tackle as traits required to play the slot corner position. The Dolphins will continue to train guys at that spot, such as Nik Needham and Justin Coleman.