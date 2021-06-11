 Flores Conference This Morning | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores Conference This Morning

Final day of OTAs.

Says he expects 100% attendance for mandatory minicamp next week.

The question we have all be asking has been answered:

Noah Igbinoghene played mostly outside as a rookie in 2020 to facilitate his transition into the NFL, but this year Dolphins coaches feel he's ready to take reps inside. Flores mentions speed, quickness and ability to tackle as traits required to play the slot corner position. The Dolphins will continue to train guys at that spot, such as Nik Needham and Justin Coleman.

Flores Friday Morning OTA Takeaways

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores touched on various topics before the team conducted its final OTA of 2021
Being honest I don’t think he has the quickness, flip of the hips, sudden change of direction to play the slot.
 
I'm ok with him being tried there but as a first round pick I expect him to start outside no later than 2022. Yes I know the slot is important but I still want t see him outside where he belongs.
 
ANUFan said:
Being honest I don’t think he has the quickness, flip of the hips, sudden change of direction to play the slot.
Really? I think he’s a pretty good athlete… but hey to each their own

I’m glad he’s getting trained in every spot. Hopefully when he needs to take the field no matter where it is he is ready and more prepared than he was last year
 
The only question mark I think is X. His new agent is promising the moon. I could see him showing up...but rehab an injury the whole time.
 
since predraft imo put Noah in the slot, the jobs responsibilities Match up best with his skillset, perimeter exposes The few weaknesses
 
Travis34 said:
Really? I think he’s a pretty good athlete… but hey to each their own

I’m glad he’s getting trained in every spot. Hopefully when he needs to take the field no matter where it is he is ready and more prepared than he was last year
Yes! Athelete...but inside is about serious quickness. Even a guy like X wouldn’t look good in the slot.
 
