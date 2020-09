We have turned our disorganized dysfunctional organization into a Team who all seem to be on the Same Page. You can hear it in the Players voices. You can hear it in the Coaches voices.. The one thing that is said over and over by Flores and can’t be understated is “Loves the Game” To me that’s the Key.. Players who love the game don’t mind being Coached Hard.. They actually want it.. I’m so excited to see how this team turns that Culture into Success.. We are finally building the right way...