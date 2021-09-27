Flores discusses Offensive line Plan

TrinidadDolfan
1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 2,428
- Reaction score
- 3,609
- Location
- Trinidad
Dolphins coach Brian Flores indicated the team will move forward with its new offensive line group and hopes to see continued improvement.
That group had Austin Jackson at left tackle, Jesse Davis at left guard (after beginning the year at right tackle), Michael Deiter at center, Rob Hunt at right guard and Liam Eichenberg at right tackle.
“I thought Austin did some good things;some things he could do better,” Flores said when asked if Jackson will continue as the unquestioned starter. “He’s a hard working kid.
“[The five starting linemen] did some good things yesterday; some things we can do better. Communication was good. Spurts of good execution. It’s a group we can move forward with.”
Per Pro Football Focus, Jackson and Hunt each permitted six quarterback pressures; Jesse Davis and Liam Eichenberg permitted four apiece. The web site said center Michael Deiter graded out best among the team’s offensive linemen and Eichenberg graded out worst.
Meanwhile, Flores was asked if the coaches are not utilizing players in the right “That’s how I feel about the situation right now,” he said. “We have to put our [players] in better position to have success. That starts with me. We’ve got to prepare them better and play more consistently.”
**** My Take: Flores, and I've been a big supporter, has all the right coach-speak. BUT, this is bullsh!it now, and is wearing on me. Forget all that "..we must focus on X etc. to get better"...."some things we need to improve on...." etc.
I would feel a lot better about our direction is Flores was pissing mad and spitting fire when we are getting embarrassed. Show some fire!!! Show your anger, show me you care, show me you are REALLY going to rip someone a new one and get this sh!te fixed. Don't get up to the podium and act like it's just another day at the beach.
* He just guaranteed all of their roles by saying - "It’s a group we can move forward with.”
* I need to see this response instead : "The offensive line, as a group, has played terribly over the past 2 weeks. Every player has a responsibility to do their job. There are no entitlements here, regardless of player salary or where they were drafted. If a player cannot do their job, then they will not be a part of this team. This also goes for me and the entirety of my coaching staff".
Flores, stop this Jonathan Martin BS. Channel your inner Ingognito or GTF out.
That group had Austin Jackson at left tackle, Jesse Davis at left guard (after beginning the year at right tackle), Michael Deiter at center, Rob Hunt at right guard and Liam Eichenberg at right tackle.
“I thought Austin did some good things;some things he could do better,” Flores said when asked if Jackson will continue as the unquestioned starter. “He’s a hard working kid.
“[The five starting linemen] did some good things yesterday; some things we can do better. Communication was good. Spurts of good execution. It’s a group we can move forward with.”
Per Pro Football Focus, Jackson and Hunt each permitted six quarterback pressures; Jesse Davis and Liam Eichenberg permitted four apiece. The web site said center Michael Deiter graded out best among the team’s offensive linemen and Eichenberg graded out worst.
Meanwhile, Flores was asked if the coaches are not utilizing players in the right “That’s how I feel about the situation right now,” he said. “We have to put our [players] in better position to have success. That starts with me. We’ve got to prepare them better and play more consistently.”
**** My Take: Flores, and I've been a big supporter, has all the right coach-speak. BUT, this is bullsh!it now, and is wearing on me. Forget all that "..we must focus on X etc. to get better"...."some things we need to improve on...." etc.
I would feel a lot better about our direction is Flores was pissing mad and spitting fire when we are getting embarrassed. Show some fire!!! Show your anger, show me you care, show me you are REALLY going to rip someone a new one and get this sh!te fixed. Don't get up to the podium and act like it's just another day at the beach.
* He just guaranteed all of their roles by saying - "It’s a group we can move forward with.”
* I need to see this response instead : "The offensive line, as a group, has played terribly over the past 2 weeks. Every player has a responsibility to do their job. There are no entitlements here, regardless of player salary or where they were drafted. If a player cannot do their job, then they will not be a part of this team. This also goes for me and the entirety of my coaching staff".
Flores, stop this Jonathan Martin BS. Channel your inner Ingognito or GTF out.