Flores discusses Offensive line Plan

Beach Bum said: Maybe it happens behind the scenes, but I would like to see a lot more fire and energy from Flores and our coaches, too. Click to expand...

Right. No need to give too much to the media. I'm okay with that approach.Now, at practice, meetings with players, that's another story.I do think the unit improved, but obviously needs to get even better. Until that happens, it's hard to imagine Fuller and Waddle being used to their full potential.