I like the classic look but honestly I think they could have done a lot better on the last uniform/logo change. I saw multiple fan made designs leading up to the last change that looked great & blew away what we ended up with. I like having throwback games and I'd prefer to see a better attempt of a modern look. It took Ross a few attempts to get the coach & GM combo right so maybe he will get the uniform/logo right on a 2nd attempt.