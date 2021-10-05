 Flores is not the problem | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores is not the problem

Bumrush

Bumrush

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 27, 2002
Messages
1,713
Reaction score
1,108
I'm getting a little tired of reading all this negative chatter about Brian Flores, arguably the best coach post Shula in Miami. It may not even be close.

Flores is not Adam Gase. People calling him Gase 2.0 sure have a short memory - I'm willing to bet that half of them called him Shula 2.0 before the season started. He didn't go from one of the best up and coming coaches in the league to Adam Gase bad in 3 weeks.

This is a guy that was able to take a practice squad roster and make them competitive the latter quarter of the 2019 season. I'd submit that Miami was one of the best teams in the AFC the last two months of the year with street level FAs all over the roster.

Last year nobody anticipated a 10 win season but he pulled it off with a defense that often dominated.

Hear me out - I don't think Flores is immune to criticism but in my view he's had to manage a meddling owner and lackey GM that is also proving to be incompetent. I don't believe for a second that Flores chose to yank Fitz last year. I think it was forced upon him. It's probably why he had a quick trigger finger when Tua struggled. It's also likely why Gailey left the team. Think about it, why would Flores disrupt a playoff run to start an injured QB who had no preseason over a vet that was leading an efficient offense?

You can conclude that there is meddling going on and that Flores has been victimized by it. It hurt Tua's development and confidence while setting a low psychological bar going in to this season. Not how you want to develop your top 5 QB.

Again, I'm not saying Flores can't improve but some of the turnover on the offensive coaching staff could be related to things outside of his control.

Flores deserves at least another full season here even if this season goes down in flames.
 
Good_Dylan

Good_Dylan

Starter
Joined
Aug 24, 2014
Messages
2,232
Reaction score
1,401
I cannot endorse the Guy because there have been way too many missed judgements like not kicking Fgs when he should, playing scared , not pulling Brisket when he knows the game is over anyway as a most recent example.
His IS part of the problem just like he would be getting praised if they were 4 - 0 right now.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Starter
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
4,137
Reaction score
4,366
Age
40
Location
Tampa
Good_Dylan said:
I cannot endorse the Guy because there have been way too many missed judgements like not kicking Fgs when he should, playing scared , not pulling Brisket when he knows the game is over anyway as a most recent example.
His IS part of the problem just like he would be getting praised if they were 4 - 0 right now.
Click to expand...

That not pulling Biscuit is ridiculous! I’m not a Tua fan but he pulled Tua multiple times last year for the same ****. I was against him pulling Tua last year because it’s a learning opportunity but you aren’t giving Biscuit a learning opportunity, he is a career backup.

Flo is a DC and that is it.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2008
Messages
2,383
Reaction score
2,007
Location
Massachusetts
Best coach since Shula because of why? Because he took a team to the brink of the playoffs? Wow, that’s impressive. Even Gase and Sparano did more. If he gets the credit for the first two seasons, he better take the blame for this one. And fix it. Or he’ll join every other coach since Shula: working somewhere else.
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
2,882
Reaction score
361
He is the Head Coach. He is the one making the decisions on staff members to hire, game plans, and which players see the field. Those decisions have been bad this year. The team has been unprepared to play at the beginning of the year 3 years running. That is 100% on him.

Please stop trying to blame everyone other than the guy who is actually responsible for the things that aren't going well.
 
