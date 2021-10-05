Flores is not the problem

I'm getting a little tired of reading all this negative chatter about Brian Flores, arguably the best coach post Shula in Miami. It may not even be close.



Flores is not Adam Gase. People calling him Gase 2.0 sure have a short memory - I'm willing to bet that half of them called him Shula 2.0 before the season started. He didn't go from one of the best up and coming coaches in the league to Adam Gase bad in 3 weeks.



This is a guy that was able to take a practice squad roster and make them competitive the latter quarter of the 2019 season. I'd submit that Miami was one of the best teams in the AFC the last two months of the year with street level FAs all over the roster.



Last year nobody anticipated a 10 win season but he pulled it off with a defense that often dominated.



Hear me out - I don't think Flores is immune to criticism but in my view he's had to manage a meddling owner and lackey GM that is also proving to be incompetent. I don't believe for a second that Flores chose to yank Fitz last year. I think it was forced upon him. It's probably why he had a quick trigger finger when Tua struggled. It's also likely why Gailey left the team. Think about it, why would Flores disrupt a playoff run to start an injured QB who had no preseason over a vet that was leading an efficient offense?



You can conclude that there is meddling going on and that Flores has been victimized by it. It hurt Tua's development and confidence while setting a low psychological bar going in to this season. Not how you want to develop your top 5 QB.



Again, I'm not saying Flores can't improve but some of the turnover on the offensive coaching staff could be related to things outside of his control.



Flores deserves at least another full season here even if this season goes down in flames.