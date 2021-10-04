Flores: "No 'wholesale' changes" ahead

H.P. Lovedrafts
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/sports...0211004-pacqeq2lajgqzoqtbezizuvfgq-story.html
WTAF?!?
“I don’t expect any wholesale changes,” Flores said on a web conference with reporters following a second consecutive loss where the Dolphins offense was inept for three and a half quarters. “We’re still kind of going through the evaluation process, making the corrections from [Sunday], but don’t expect any wholesale changes.”
That includes any changes to the play-calling process.
“I like the system we have in place,” Flores said. “Obviously, we haven’t had the success we want or the production that we’re looking for. I like the process during the week. I like our preparation. We’ve had some good plans going in. We just haven’t been able to execute.”
