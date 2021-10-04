Flores: "No 'wholesale' changes" ahead

He jettisoned nearly every veteran on the team so we are left with a young, inexperienced roster with no one in their ear telling them how to be professionals. If the only "leadership" they have on this team is Flores, what exactly are they learning? I have yet to see anyone that is in that locker room come out and act like a leader or even be identified as a leader of the team. Accountability goes a long ways and there is zero on this team.