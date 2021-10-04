 Flores: "No 'wholesale' changes" ahead | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores: "No 'wholesale' changes" ahead

H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

https://www.sun-sentinel.com/sports...0211004-pacqeq2lajgqzoqtbezizuvfgq-story.html

“I don’t expect any wholesale changes,” Flores said on a web conference with reporters following a second consecutive loss where the Dolphins offense was inept for three and a half quarters. “We’re still kind of going through the evaluation process, making the corrections from [Sunday], but don’t expect any wholesale changes.”
That includes any changes to the play-calling process.
“I like the system we have in place,” Flores said. “Obviously, we haven’t had the success we want or the production that we’re looking for. I like the process during the week. I like our preparation. We’ve had some good plans going in. We just haven’t been able to execute.”
WTAF?!? 😡
 
Schleprock

We've heard this stuff before from wannstedt, Cameron, Sparano, Philbin, and Gase.

We know how those ended. Flores is next barring this team making a brilliant turnaround and winning 8-9 games
 
In Flores We Trust

I said this in another thread. That’s who Flores is - either he’s too damn loyal (which isn’t the case) or he’s too proud to admit what he’s been doing is wrong. And it’ll drive this team into the ground.
I’ve been a Flo supporter but there are serious flaws beginning to emerge about his ability to lead. Fool me once….
 
H.P. Lovedrafts

cuzinvinny said:
Just read we signed Auston Reiter X-Saints Center....

Damn about time
I saw that too. I'd imagine he's a backup, at least for the next week or so.

I refuse to believe that there aren't at least two free agent OTs out there that can play tackle better than Austin Jackson and Jesse Davis.
 
H.P. Lovedrafts

Schleprock said:
We've heard this stuff before from wannstedt, Cameron, Sparano, Philbin, and Gase.

We know how those ended. Flores is next barring this team making a brilliant turnaround and winning 8-9 games
Exactly. Wanny used to talk about "getting things cleaned up" after embarrassing losses, while Coach Flores prefers to talk about continuing "the evaluation process". SOS
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

To be fair this is what every coach says for the most part. It just gets tiring no matter who it is after a while of hearing it.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I called Flores out a long time ago. I said he should be on the hot seat if we had a bad season.

People doubted me and pointed to the length of his contract.

Now look at us...

white nationalists charlottesville GIF by THE HUNT FOR THE TRUMP TAPES
 
Michigan Mike

Michigan Mike

He jettisoned nearly every veteran on the team so we are left with a young, inexperienced roster with no one in their ear telling them how to be professionals. If the only "leadership" they have on this team is Flores, what exactly are they learning? I have yet to see anyone that is in that locker room come out and act like a leader or even be identified as a leader of the team. Accountability goes a long ways and there is zero on this team.
 
H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

Michigan Mike said:
He jettisoned nearly every veteran on the team so we are left with a young, inexperienced roster with no one in their ear telling them how to be professionals. If the only "leadership" they have on this team is Flores, what exactly are they learning? I have yet to see anyone that is in that locker room come out and act like a leader or even be identified as a leader of the team. Accountability goes a long ways and there is zero on this team.
Philbin did the same thing with the vets on the team. I know Philbin was insecure and felt threatened by the veterans and how they were looked up to. I'm really worried Flores might be too, although not to the same extent. All said, what does it matter - getting rid of the vets and not coaching the young players well enough leads to the same result.
 
