Flores - The Definition Of Leader

LOVE IT. The team saw it, it fired them up, and it was time to let Cincy know about it. The team takes on the identity of the coach. Dolphins D smothered Cincy after that. Team is coming together. The players noticed it, and you see they are talking about it in a positive way. That goes a long way.

Should coach Flo do a better job controlling himself, sure, but I'm ok with it too.
 
Let’s be real, if we lose to KC it won’t be because a player got suspended. I’d rather have a coach that shows emotion and sticks up for his guys than a coach that worries about NFL fines. The refs were total jokes and let the game get out of hand. If anything, the NFL should fine them for being clowns and not doing the jobs they were paid to do.
 
mrbunglez said:
Yeah leader, someone who sticks up for his players and team.
He should be worried about the professionalism of his players. And he said as much it seems.

I don't mind the players doing what they do, because they gotta do what they gotta do. But I've never been a fan of a HC or Coordinater being involved.

Its not their place.
 
