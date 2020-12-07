Flores - The Definition Of Leader

mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Yeah leader, someone who sticks up for his players and team.Leader? He should be concerned with the repercussions for his team with KC coming to town.
Man up and admit it was bad *** and necessary.
I'm not concerned about repercussions in the least.
He should be worried about the professionalism of his players. And he said as much it seems.
I don't mind the players doing what they do, because they gotta do what they gotta do. But I've never been a fan of a HC or Coordinater being involved.
Its not their place.
And what repercussions are you referring to? Flo is loyal and backs his players.