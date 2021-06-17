 Flores Thursday Morning Minicamp Takeaways | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores Thursday Morning Minicamp Takeaways

-- Starting off with a Tua question, Flores says the quarterback has made some improvement, even over the last two days. Has progress from command of the offense, reads, and things of that nature. Expects Tua to continue to improve.


-- Rookie second-round pick Liam Eichenberg picks up concepts well, though it's hard to evaluate offensive linemen at this time of year.

-- Byron Jones made strides throughout the season. "I thought he played well. Got more comfortable."


- Flores said he did a lot of scouting work on Jones when he came out of UConn and the traits he saw then still apply to this day.

-- Talking about first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, Flores says he played he made in practice Wednesday showed he's running pretty well. This idea that Waddle has a limp is ridiculous, as we've mentioned before. He's just got a different way of walking.



-- Michael Deiter will be in competition to get playing time this year. Flores mentions his toughness. "I'm excited to see what this looks like for him in training camp." Says Dieter has a sense of urgency about earning a role.

Flores Thursday Morning Minicamp Takeaways

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores touched on various topics before the team concluded its 2021 minicamp
Flores is the greatest coach in Miami since Shula. Hope he sticks for years.

Grier knocked it out of the park with this hire.
 
just a hunch, but i think we see Pro Bowl caliber Byron Jones this year, in year two of the FloBoyer defense.
 
