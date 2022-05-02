Florida Panthers!

I’ve been a Dolphins fan since I was 8, after moving down from NY in 86. And since then, I’ve become a South Florida die hard homer; Panthers, Fins, Heat, Dolphins, Canes, and even Marlins. I know this is the Dolphins sub-forum. But….there is something special going on just 30 minutes north of Hard Rock Stadium, depending on traffic haha



The Panthers just finished a historic season.

-Most wins in franchise history.

-Top five in most wins for a season in league history.

-One of the best home records in league history.

-most goals scored by a team per game, and overall, in the past 25 years.



This isn’t a fluke, nor will they be dismantled ala Huizenga. They are young. They are loaded. They are by far the most exciting team to watch in hockey this season. This is like LeBron/Wade great. Like Marino and the Mark brothers, with a running game AND defense great. I just thought they could use all the support they can get. Attendance is up, and viewership was at a record high this season. Some of you might not care for the sport, but we are a South Florida family, and with the Heat making noise in the playoffs, the Marlins on the rise, and high expectations in Miami, this is a great time to be a South Florida sports fan!