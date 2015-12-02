*****Florida State Seminoles Football****

FSU Truth

FSU Truth

It's a bird, it's a plane...no, it's Tankman!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
12,555
Reaction score
7,342
Location
Florida
Why don't the Noles have their own thread. Unacceptable!











[video=youtube;YlTB-LaC4cA]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlTB-LaC4cA[/video]

[video=youtube;7_8TUBgh54k]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_8TUBgh54k[/video]

[video=youtube;1fOYqtxIt0s]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fOYqtxIt0s[/video]​
 
Last edited by a moderator:
MadDog 88

MadDog 88

No Soup For You
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 27, 2008
Messages
18,016
Reaction score
3,752
Location
St Louis
Go Gators??


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

---------- Post added at 06:52 AM ---------- Previous post was at 06:51 AM ----------

Seriously, what do you foresee happening with the story coming out about sexual assaults going unreported?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

It's a bird, it's a plane...no, it's Tankman!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
12,555
Reaction score
7,342
Location
Florida
MadDog 88 said:
Go Gators??


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

---------- Post added at 06:52 AM ---------- Previous post was at 06:51 AM ----------

Seriously, what do you foresee happening with the story coming out about sexual assaults going unreported?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Click to expand...
Honestly, not much...at least as far as the football team mainly because the reports states they don't know how many are actually related to Student Athletes.

It happens at every campus unfortunately and there needs to be a better way of dealing with it...it has been discussed on many news programs (sexual assault on college campuses) this just happens to be the newest article and "finding".

Kind of a ****ty answer, but this has been an issue since I was in school and little has been done over the last 15 or so years.
 
Buddy

Buddy

Right Wing Nut Job
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 26, 2004
Messages
16,646
Reaction score
5,596
Location
Nashville, TN
FSU Truth said:
Why don't the Noles have their own thread. Unacceptable!









[video=youtube;YlTB-LaC4cA]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlTB-LaC4cA[/video]

[video=youtube;7_8TUBgh54k]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_8TUBgh54k[/video]

[video=youtube;1fOYqtxIt0s]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fOYqtxIt0s[/video]​
Click to expand...
Outstanding, I'm glad we finally have our own thread!

Sent from my VS985 4G using Tapatalk
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Buddy

Buddy

Right Wing Nut Job
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 26, 2004
Messages
16,646
Reaction score
5,596
Location
Nashville, TN
FSU Truth said:
Honestly, not much...at least as far as the football team mainly because the reports states they don't know how many are actually related to Student Athletes.

It happens at every campus unfortunately and there needs to be a better way of dealing with it...it has been discussed on many news programs (sexual assault on college campuses) this just happens to be the newest article and "finding".

Kind of a ****ty answer, but this has been an issue since I was in school and little has been done over the last 15 or so years.
Click to expand...
MadDog 88 said:
Go Gators??


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

---------- Post added at 06:52 AM ---------- Previous post was at 06:51 AM ----------

Seriously, what do you foresee happening with the story coming out about sexual assaults going unreported?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Click to expand...
Truth is correct that it has been a problem for many years. I graduated in 94 and it was talked about then. Most of the problem is date rape, not assault style. I am certainly not saying that is ok by any means but my opinion is that it is directly correlated to FSU being a top party school for decades. Winston's situation certainly brought the whole campus rape problem to the forefront and now it won't go away. I don't think much more can be done to tarnish the school's reputation or the perception of a lack of safety for females on campus but perhaps by bringing it to light, it can be resolved.

Sent from my VS985 4G using Tapatalk
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

It's a bird, it's a plane...no, it's Tankman!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
12,555
Reaction score
7,342
Location
Florida
Buddy said:
Outstanding, I'm glad we finally have our own thread!

Sent from my VS985 4G using Tapatalk
Click to expand...
Felt we deserved one...as state champs and all...(that's so sad to say, but looking at a top 10 finish and another great recruiting class)
 
MadDog 88

MadDog 88

No Soup For You
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 27, 2008
Messages
18,016
Reaction score
3,752
Location
St Louis
FSU Truth said:
Looks that way, would love to Play Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl instead of beating on Houton
Click to expand...
You know what they say about counting your chickens before they cross the road. Notre Dame is the sexier name but Tom Herman will have that Houston team ready to play.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

It's a bird, it's a plane...no, it's Tankman!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
12,555
Reaction score
7,342
Location
Florida
MadDog 88 said:
You know what they say about counting your chickens before they cross the road. Notre Dame is the sexier name but Tom Herman will have that Houston team ready to play.
Click to expand...
That QB of theirs is fun to watch...
 
MelbournePhin

MelbournePhin

Starter
Joined
Mar 13, 2004
Messages
4,963
Reaction score
271
Age
39
Location
melbourne, fl
Best team in the state. Oh well hopefully title contenders by 2017. Maybe francois can duplicate what Winston did his first season and bring us a ring in 2016. Lol
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

It's a bird, it's a plane...no, it's Tankman!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
12,555
Reaction score
7,342
Location
Florida
MelbournePhin said:
Best team in the state. Oh well hopefully title contenders by 2017. Maybe francois can duplicate what Winston did his first season and bring us a ring in 2016. Lol
Click to expand...
If you can get above average QB play next season then they will be in contention...between that defense (which I believe will be better) and Cook...they have another legit shot.
 
Buddy

Buddy

Right Wing Nut Job
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 26, 2004
Messages
16,646
Reaction score
5,596
Location
Nashville, TN
FSU Truth said:
If you can get above average QB play next season then they will be in contention...between that defense (which I believe will be better) and Cook...they have another legit shot.
Click to expand...
I think McGuire will be alright next year. He is smart with a good arm, he just needs a lot of reps. I expect a good bowl performance out of him.

Sent from my VS985 4G using Tapatalk
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Happy Holidays
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
32,800
Reaction score
50,960
Good luck in your bowl game guys and nice job thumping the gators :up:

I think we might draw Georgia in our bowl. Fortunately their HC coach will be on OUR sideline :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom