FMIA Quote

lbmclean_nocal
Second String
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2011
- Messages
- 1,718
- Reaction score
- 2,112
The Dolphins have done virtually everything they can to build a team ready to win now. I didn’t put the Justin Herbert team one spot ahead of the Tua Tagovailoa team to rub the Dolphins’ noses in the fact that they chose Tua one spot ahead of Herbert in the 2020 draft, but it is a reminder of how big a lift an excellent rookie quarterback can provide a team. Tagovailoa had a C-plus rookie year, benched twice late in the season for performance, and it’s no secret that the team’s fate is tied to him. He should be helped by a significant upgrade at receiver, with Will Fuller IV arriving in free agency and ex-Tide mate Jaylen Waddle in the draft. The way football works these days is a quarterback’s window to prove himself is short. Tagovailoa certainly has this season, but how much after that depends on how he functions in a talented offense . . . and, for instance, whether Houston moves Deshaun Watson. It’s crazy all the factors that could come into play, but Tagovailoa can make them all disappear by completing 66 percent of his throws, making magic with his receivers, and throwing for 4,200 yards.
would Hebert have "lifted" the Dolphins with our stellar receiving core and veteran OL?
if the Bills stood behind Allen for 2 years and then rewarded him will an all-pro alpha WR,
why should we insist that he throw for 4,200 yards to keep him?