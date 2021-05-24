FMIA Quote

This really is getting crazy. Tua coming off what many thought might be a career ending injury, playing less than a year later with 3 rookie OLman, on a team that had just went 5-11, during the craziest off season like EVER, and he still gets in and not only plays but leads this 5-11 team to a 6-3 record, and people are wondering if he is good enough?? i mean Mahomes, Brady, Aaron Rodgers and many others couldn't even get on the field their rookie years, WITHOUT an injury, should they have been considered not good enough?





Should we suddenly label him the league MVP?? No he still has to improve, like any other rookie. Hunt needs to improve, Jackson needs huge improvement, as does Iggy. Kindley and even Brandon Jones and Raekwon Davis needs to improve, but out of all of them I got more confidence that Tua will have a huge year 2 jump than I do any of them. It just gets frustrating after awhile.