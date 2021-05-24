 FMIA Quote | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FMIA Quote

The Dolphins have done virtually everything they can to build a team ready to win now. I didn’t put the Justin Herbert team one spot ahead of the Tua Tagovailoa team to rub the Dolphins’ noses in the fact that they chose Tua one spot ahead of Herbert in the 2020 draft, but it is a reminder of how big a lift an excellent rookie quarterback can provide a team. Tagovailoa had a C-plus rookie year, benched twice late in the season for performance, and it’s no secret that the team’s fate is tied to him. He should be helped by a significant upgrade at receiver, with Will Fuller IV arriving in free agency and ex-Tide mate Jaylen Waddle in the draft. The way football works these days is a quarterback’s window to prove himself is short. Tagovailoa certainly has this season, but how much after that depends on how he functions in a talented offense . . . and, for instance, whether Houston moves Deshaun Watson. It’s crazy all the factors that could come into play, but Tagovailoa can make them all disappear by completing 66 percent of his throws, making magic with his receivers, and throwing for 4,200 yards.
would Hebert have "lifted" the Dolphins with our stellar receiving core and veteran OL?

if the Bills stood behind Allen for 2 years and then rewarded him will an all-pro alpha WR,
why should we insist that he throw for 4,200 yards to keep him?
 
He didn't insist that he has to reach those numbers or he's a bust. Just that they would put all the uncertainty and trade rumors to bed.
 
I'm confident that Tua will validate himself. Grier and Flo have given him enough tools for success. AND we are very well set up with future draft resources, either way. Its so nice to see our organization on the same page and thinking long term.
 
This really is getting crazy. Tua coming off what many thought might be a career ending injury, playing less than a year later with 3 rookie OLman, on a team that had just went 5-11, during the craziest off season like EVER, and he still gets in and not only plays but leads this 5-11 team to a 6-3 record, and people are wondering if he is good enough?? i mean Mahomes, Brady, Aaron Rodgers and many others couldn't even get on the field their rookie years, WITHOUT an injury, should they have been considered not good enough?


Should we suddenly label him the league MVP?? No he still has to improve, like any other rookie. Hunt needs to improve, Jackson needs huge improvement, as does Iggy. Kindley and even Brandon Jones and Raekwon Davis needs to improve, but out of all of them I got more confidence that Tua will have a huge year 2 jump than I do any of them. It just gets frustrating after awhile.
 
