Football Jones with Tua

I've never heard of Football Jones, but the video was posted just an hour ago. Here is the YouTube link to the interview.
The PRE-DRAFT interview starts off discussing preparation during these unfamiliar times and quickly dives into his family + upbringing. The part about dealing with adversity alone is worth the listen. Family losses, injuries, rehab, and how he deals with it. The guy has a good head on his shoulders and while I want to hear news about his success on the field, it's just as great to hear about HIM and what has contributed to him become the man he is.
Around the 13 minute mark the discussion shifts to draft, preparation and his work with Trent Dilfer and Wisenhunt.
Enjoy a twenty minute 1 on 1 with your QB!
