For All The Fin Fans That Hate Our Current Uni’s/Logo….

You should go check out the new uni’s Denver released today. IMO, they are an unmitigated disaster and the mere sight of them just makes me more grateful for our current look.



Nothing can compare to our throwbacks but even our current look is lightyears better and cleaner looking than what the Donkeys just trotted out. I think I’m in the minority of Dolphin fans because I’ve always thought that a logo of a Dolphin wearing a helmet, while on a helmet was a little redundant and silly but honestly the only real beef I have with our current set is the shade of Aqua. It’s too light. Darkening up the aqua and there’s not much I’d change beside that.



Regardless if we agree or not, at least we don’t look like we belong in the USFL or Arena League- which is something Denver fans can no longer say.