For the fail Tua bashers

Blake the great

Blake the great

I agree, I liked what I saw from Tua in this game, need to see more games like this. If he does then that would make this team more attractive for a big name GM/Head Coach.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

Alot of fails last Sunday. Although Tua wasn't perfect he wasn't one of them.
 
Vaark

Vaark

Miami 13 said:
Feels like it’s a loud minority bashing Tua for Sunday’s game. Tua was our best player on the field.
it's that old "80/20 paradigm" where for example, in sales, 20% of the sales force produces 80% of the volume, etc

In this case, it's more like 15% of the members create 85% of the mindless Tua bashing on this site!
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

Tua put the team on his back this last Sunday. Flores and that horrible oline lost us this game. Hands down.

Can someone physically pick up Malcolm Brown and throw him in the trash? Two years in a row that we sign horrible short yardage backs.

Grier wouldn't know a good runningback if it bit him on the dick
 
TannDaMan17

TannDaMan17

It’s not that Tua played bad, he did not. I thought he played pretty well week 1 as well and said so at the time. The problem is that Lawrence played just a little bit better, and the AFC is completely stacked with great QBs as has been the case since Tom Brady was drafted. Multiple rings for Brady, Ben, and Manning, thank god for Eli. I’ve been saying this for damn near a decade now the AFC has been the better conference consistently since Brady was drafted, ain’t s*** changed. Tua needs to prove he’s better than a few between Allen, Mahomes, Lawrence, Herbert, Carr, Tannehill, Wentz, Lamar, Burrow…the list goes on. Baker Mayfield is getting the same s*** right now and deservedly so. In a vacuum Baker is a fine QB, but in reality you are always judged against your peers…
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

BennySwella said:
Tua put the team on his back this last Sunday. Flores and that horrible oline lost us this game. Hands down.

Can someone physically pick up Malcolm Brown and throw him in the trash? Two years in a row that we sign horrible short yardage backs.
That MFer didn't play the week before and our RB were way better.

I have nothing against the man personally, but as a player and asset, he is bottom of the barrel
 
