For the fail Tua bashers

It’s not that Tua played bad, he did not. I thought he played pretty well week 1 as well and said so at the time. The problem is that Lawrence played just a little bit better, and the AFC is completely stacked with great QBs as has been the case since Tom Brady was drafted. Multiple rings for Brady, Ben, and Manning, thank god for Eli. I’ve been saying this for damn near a decade now the AFC has been the better conference consistently since Brady was drafted, ain’t s*** changed. Tua needs to prove he’s better than a few between Allen, Mahomes, Lawrence, Herbert, Carr, Tannehill, Wentz, Lamar, Burrow…the list goes on. Baker Mayfield is getting the same s*** right now and deservedly so. In a vacuum Baker is a fine QB, but in reality you are always judged against your peers…