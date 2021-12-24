 For this x-mas and football season, I relent... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For this x-mas and football season, I relent...

BennySwella

BennySwella

Holy crap, has this been a roller coaster of a season. We saw Flores go from untouchable, to hot seat candidate, to obvious keeper. From a liability, to a defensive play calling strength. This team has evolved and it is one of the reasons I like Flores. He has adapted every year and has fought through adversity each time. We are a mountain away from the playoffs, but just to be in it at this point, as in potentially playing for something is incredible. This season for me has gone from one of the worst ever, to one of the best ever, whether we make the playoffs or not.

I would personally like to see Chris Grier gone but I also think he gets another chance. That said he needs to fix the o-line somehow.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Agree. Nice post. :cheers:
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Not sure how Flores is getting a huge pass while Grier has to go. Makes zero sense.
 
Isn’t Grier in charge of personnel decisions? I can’t remember. I honestly think they were counting on the OL being much better than they were, banking on a stronger running game, and when Tua got hurt that spiraled things out of control.
The one pass Flores should not get is why the defense was so bad the first half of the season. To me, the jury is still out on him. I have mixed feeling about Grier. He’s had a lot of hits and a lot of misses. Probably like most GMs to be honest.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

I can forgive the first 8 games. We lost our starting QB and knew that the offensive line was going to take time. Still have no idea what happened with the defense.

I have yet to forgive the bull$hit around all the Watson circus and how it undermined the entire team and the investment in our 1st round draft choice QB. Does not matter what Herbert, Allen or anyone else was doing. Did we not scout Tua heavily for 1 year and then make our decision? Have faith in your choice and do everything possible to make it work. A foolish owners public flirting is pathetic.
 
Ray R

Ray R

I was expecting the line to be improved at the beginning of the season.
 
