For this x-mas and football season, I relent...

Holy crap, has this been a roller coaster of a season. We saw Flores go from untouchable, to hot seat candidate, to obvious keeper. From a liability, to a defensive play calling strength. This team has evolved and it is one of the reasons I like Flores. He has adapted every year and has fought through adversity each time. We are a mountain away from the playoffs, but just to be in it at this point, as in potentially playing for something is incredible. This season for me has gone from one of the worst ever, to one of the best ever, whether we make the playoffs or not.



I would personally like to see Chris Grier gone but I also think he gets another chance. That said he needs to fix the o-line somehow.