For those of us who don’t know enough

Hi family,



Hope you’re all well and keeping safe.



I’m from the UK so my knowledge of the NFL compared to many of the excellent knowledgable posters here is limited but my knowledge of the college game is even more limited.



Over here we used to get 200-300 max attending our university football (soccer) matches And that’s the main sport in this country. So my mind was blown when I started realising the importance, value and number of attendees US colleges have, in every sport.



But a couple of posters, whom I should mention I enjoy reading their posts and are quite ‘clued up’, have with confidence said a football coach would take a college HC position at Bama for example ahead of a OC role in the NFL.



I hold the belief that the nfl is the top tier of the sport so surely an OC role in the NFL trumps (sorry no offence intended) a HC role in a college team. Am I oversimplifying this, and underestimating the power of a HC role at Bama, Clem or Ohio or other colleges?



Thanks in advance.