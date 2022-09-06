 For you guys going to the home opener this weekend... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For you guys going to the home opener this weekend...

Help my friend Dolphreaky with her Dolphreaky's Phriends food drive, it's for a couple of GREAT causes.
Bring some canned goods or non-perishables to the East 12 Orange lot before the game and say hello!
Many of you who frequent Twitter know who she is, we grew up in the same town in Pa.
It doesn't take much effort to be a good person, donate and help the less fortunate...
:fh
1662437254864.png

 
