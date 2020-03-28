Before I say who this forgotten man is & because of my thoughts on the talent avaliable plus our remaining needs. I think we maybe high on the top 6 running backs but I don't think we take one early. If the o line doesn't improve greatly it won't matter if we had Zeke in the backfield. So with the guys remaining from last year in the Rb stable Laird gets talked about the most & I like him, great in the receiving game plus special teams. The forgotten man is Myles Gaskin, he has great vision & waits for his blocks to develop. It's what made him a great back @ Washington & to lead us in yards per carry last season. 3.6 behind our line is equivalent to 5.6 plus behind a good line. So between Howard, Gaskin, Laird, Samaje Perine I think we wait in the draft & take one or 2 of these guys. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Lamichael Perine, James Robinson, Deejay Dallas, Benny Lemay & Joshua Kelley. We need to come out of this draft with a top my safety, top 5 center that can also play guard, 1-2 tackles & a run stuffing d tackle. Becomes harder to do that with taking a Rb early. To finish I love Dobbins, Swift, Taylor, CEH, Moss & Akers. I just don't think the drop off in talent from them to the guys listed is as big to other positions like safety & center.



Dolphins for life!