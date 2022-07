What do you expect. We haven’t been truly relevant in 20 years. I had season tickets back in 2017. The only time ever going to multiple games in one season.That was a major eye opener for me about the crowd ratio at home games. I was really disgusted to see how low the home fan base had sunk. I really believe that is about to change in a big way. This Franchise is still #1 Sports team in Florida.You just watch attendance numbers (ratio) change when we start winning frequently again. Dolphins fans will come out the woodwork quickly