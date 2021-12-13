Former Dolphin Trace Armstrong Arguably Being Discussed To Run Bears.

Fin-Loco
Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 13,857
- Reaction score
- 35,712
- Location
- Land of Loco!
Trace Armstrong denies that he has spoken to Bears about taking over football operations - ProFootballTalk
This week, the Sunday Splash! circuit included an unexpected curve ball. Jason La Canfora of CBS reported that the Bears have spoken to former NFL defensive lineman and current agent Trace Armstrong about taking over the team’s football operations. La Canfora added that, if Armstrong takes the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com