Former Dolphins Discussion Thread

uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Proud Tua Cultist
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
24,108
Reaction score
12,300
Location
UK
Welcome to the Stalking former Dolphins thread. Basically does what it says on the tin, a place to discuss the ongoing careers of former Dolphins.



Too many Tannehill threads etc have descended into trolling, the TOS will be enforced here. Many of us like to follow the careers of former Dolphins (those who were appreciated in Miami, or otherwise) and this is a good place to discuss it. Though proper threads for relevant news regarding former Dolphins etc are still more than welcome, this isn't an all encompassing mega-thread. I have been meaning to create this thread for years, have now finally got around to it.
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Proud Tua Cultist
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
24,108
Reaction score
12,300
Location
UK

Hard to believe we invested so much money in Suh
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Proud Tua Cultist
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
24,108
Reaction score
12,300
Location
UK

The career that never ends. Good for him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom