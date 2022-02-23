Former Dolphins in USFL and recognizable names

Crump
NO QUARTER!
The draft continues tomorrow, but the ones i saw off hand were the following 2...
If some of the posters that have suffered fewer concussions than me want to look it over feel free to.
Terrell Bonds...CB offseason and camp with us last year
Tae Hayes.........CB 2019-20 with us, some time on active roster, i think i remember him coming up with a big play or two to get a little hype
Recognizable names (might have missed some more of the 'scouts' we have on this site know)
Shea Patterson... @ChambersWI boy from Mich
Jordan Ta'amu...QB...was some hype around him in college, one of those "potential" guys
Paxton Lynch...last QB drafted, (think i remember Omar saying this guy was gonna be a stud), oh well 1st round bust
As of right now, it seems like the last couple flame out leagues had so many more names i remembered, not just from fins, but league wide. I hope some more get picked on day 2, or this might just be a shitty post to say "Hey guys Bonds and Hayes have a job. oh 90% of yall dont remember them"