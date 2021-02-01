Former Dolphins RB Mark Walton was arrested at a Pizza Hut after being “disrespected” on the phone while placing his order

PH was the **** when I was a kid.Real mistake here is ordering from Pizza Hut
Sounds like he got a little too crusty!Any way you slice it he's going to lose some dough in legal fees. But that's the life of an athlete the money is here today gone tomato. What a real pizza work this guy is.
How many years did you wait on this story?
Well played.
Agreed. I don't understand the jokes in this thread. Mark Walton has had one situation after another since leaving college. Multiple cities. Year after year. All different types of circumstances with the one commonality of a lunatic with violent tendencies.Just a matter of time until he kills somebody and/or himself. He is a certified lunatic.