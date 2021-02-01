Former Dolphins RB Mark Walton was arrested at a Pizza Hut after being “disrespected” on the phone while placing his order

Sofa_King_Drunk said: Just a matter of time until he kills somebody and/or himself. He is a certified lunatic. Click to expand...

Agreed. I don't understand the jokes in this thread. Mark Walton has had one situation after another since leaving college. Multiple cities. Year after year. All different types of circumstances with the one commonality of a lunatic with violent tendencies."Disrespected" and "in my space" are another wonderful contribution of this era