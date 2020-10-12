Former Fin Bernie Parmalee Elevated

H

hoops

Tua time!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
65,148
Reaction score
16,261
Location
richmond va
Can he elevate matt Ryan? Doubt anyone can

If I’m atlanta I’m seriously considering heck maybe even targeting a qb in the draft
 
HarryBagpipe

HarryBagpipe

Meatus
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 13, 2007
Messages
7,442
Reaction score
1,676
Location
Fort lauderdale
hoops said:
Can he elevate matt Ryan? Doubt anyone can

If I’m atlanta I’m seriously considering heck maybe even targeting a qb in the draft
Click to expand...
there’s a couple of teams who are gonna be targeting a qb who were picking before us this past draft. 5 years from know I’m confident they are gonna be regretting their decision in 2020
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom