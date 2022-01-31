 Former Fin Coach Rizzi... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Former Fin Coach Rizzi...

BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
5,104
Reaction score
3,055
Gets to interview for New Orleans

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: Saints to interview Darren Rizzi for head coaching vacancy - ProFootballTalk

The Saints have reportedly added another member of their coaching staff to their list of head coaching candidates.Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will interview special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi at some point this week. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is set to interview...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

I forgot he left when Flores came as well
 
AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJ DUHE JET KILLER
Joined
Feb 1, 2008
Messages
579
Reaction score
318
his special teams were typically well prepared. Loved his fire and passion.
 
