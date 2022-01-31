Former Fin Coach Rizzi...

BahamaFinFan78
Active Roster
Gets to interview for New Orleans
I forgot he left when Flores came as well
Report: Saints to interview Darren Rizzi for head coaching vacancy - ProFootballTalk
The Saints have reportedly added another member of their coaching staff to their list of head coaching candidates.Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will interview special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi at some point this week. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is set to interview...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
