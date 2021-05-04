 Former Fin James Out For Season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Former Fin James Out For Season

Ja'wusn James will miss this season with an Achilles tear. Since it occurred during his own personal workout instead of voluntary practices he will not get paid by the Broncos.

Broncos' Ja'Wuan James to miss 2021 season with torn Achilles - ProFootballTalk

Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James is expected to miss the entire 2021 NFL season after suffering a torn Achilles today. James experienced the injury while working out on his own, away from the team facility, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That he got hurt on his own — and not at the...
That's the chance you take training on your own......I think he only played like 2 games for the Broncos in 3 years.
 
Hate to see an injury happen to anybody, but we sure moved on from him at the right time.
 
Ouch that sucks for him. Moral: Watch TV and devour cheetos when off the clock.
 
That sucks, not going to laugh though, could easily be a Miami player that’s lost for the season already. I’m glad Miami moved on from James though because he seems oft injured.
 
Broncs should have stayed where they were in the 2nd and taken an OT.
 
