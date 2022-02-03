 Former Fins Long Snapper on Tanking Claims - Calls time in Miami "Miserable" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Former Fins Long Snapper on Tanking Claims - Calls time in Miami "Miserable"

Penthos

Penthos

Am I on speaker phone?
Joined
Sep 11, 2002
Messages
4,900
Reaction score
322
Location
Orlando
"Pepper continued his tirade and negative feelings towards the Dolphins in a few follow-up tweets, calling his time in Miami “miserable”, and that he “wouldn’t wish that experience on my worst enemy.” He also stated that he “wasn’t a fan of Flores either” and that this wasn’t him necessarily taking a side."
Click to expand...

WHERE IS/WAS THE INTEGRITY

This sucks, but maybe it's for the best that this stuff all gets aired. As the article states, this team has been a mess since Ross bought the team in 2008. Until Ross is forced out of ownership, Miami will be the last resort for anyone with a choice of where to go in the league. From front office, to coaching, the free agents, talent will stay away from our team. Ross needs to go #TossRoss
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
2,735
Reaction score
3,116
So the long snapper was in the room ok. I doubt the LS ever talked to Ross except for a hello here and there on the practice field.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
5,152
Reaction score
3,100
Never mind, I see what to click on. So, he hated his time in Miami. He could see the team was actively trying to tank. How did he see this? Flores never tried to tank, correct? Did he have a conversation with Ross or Grier? Why was his time miserable?
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
6,704
Reaction score
6,154
Age
45
Location
East Coast
He has deleted the tweets because 1) they lacked any type of proof from what I could gather, but 2) his agent probably told him what a giant idiot he is to run his yap and get caught up in this BS as a journeyman long snapper
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
5,152
Reaction score
3,100
The Slide said:
sports.yahoo.com

49ers' Taybor Pepper 'sick' over Brian Flores, Dolphins reports

49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper expressed his frustrations on Twitter with the recent reports surrounding coach Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins.
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com

here's a yahoo article on it (NBC took the original story off their site too oddly enough).
Click to expand...
Oh, so he had no idea until now. Learning about it now, makes him sick to his stomach. So his misery was tied to Flores' coaching or something else.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,558
Reaction score
4,183
Location
Trinidad
I read the article.

Pepper says nothing about tanking or it being condoned.

What he did say about his miserable time could easily be interpreted as Flo is a d*ck.
 
Penthos

Penthos

Am I on speaker phone?
Joined
Sep 11, 2002
Messages
4,900
Reaction score
322
Location
Orlando
It's amazing to me to see people rush to defend Ross "oh but he's just a long snapper, where's the proof?"... really? Since 2008, Ross has turned this team into arguably the least desirable destination for talent in the league. Miami makes the Browns look like they have their sh!t together. But go on, defend the greedy Billionaire runs the team like an expensive toy from his New York office.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
5,152
Reaction score
3,100
Penthos said:
It's amazing to me to see people rush to defend Ross "oh but he's just a long snapper, where's the proof?"... really? Since 2008, Ross has turned this team into arguably the least desirable destination for talent in the league. Miami makes the Browns look like they have their sh!t together. But go on, defend the greedy Billionaire runs the team like an expensive toy from his New York office.
Click to expand...
He never implicates Ross, at all. In fact, he says that he just found out about it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom