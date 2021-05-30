 Former NFL Quarterback Sees Steve Young In Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Former NFL Quarterback Sees Steve Young In Tua

Vaark

Vaark

Flocci non faccio
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
34,797
Reaction score
38,661
Location
Is that concrete all around or is it in my head?

Dolphins: David Carr sees Steve Young in Tua Tagovailoa​


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crim...on-twitter-department-opens-review/ar-AAKuA77
1622414014814.png
The NFL Network's David Carr sees a lot of similarities between former San Francisco 49ers Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young and Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa.

When looking at the tape, David Carr of The NFL Network compares Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa favorably to San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young.

"When you look at the film, you see similarities, and you see why people get excited and why the Miami Dolphins are excited," Carr said. "He looks like Steve Young. I mean, that's the guy he is going to turn into. It's just going to take a little time.

"You've got boot action, you move him out of the pocket, he sees everything very well. He gets through his first two progressions. He has the over-route right in front of him, makes a nice throw over four or five defenders, keeps it low to protect his football player. And again, it looks just like Steve Young. He's the same type of player.

"I think the biggest thing with Tua is: Let's just have some patience. The Miami Dolphins clearly have patience, they didn't go out and get another quarterback … I think they love the fact that they have Tua. I think he's going to be a great quarterback."

 

Attachments

  • 1622414014793.png
    1622414014793.png
    68 bytes · Views: 3
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
990
Reaction score
1,502
Location
Louisville, Ky
I'm really excited to see this play out. Tua clearly hears the noise and he's been doing the things you expect from a franchise QB. He's got a chip on his shoulder and I genuinely hope it benefits the whole team. Just win games, that's all he has to do to silence the critics.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom