Former NFL Quarterback Sees Steve Young In Tua

Dolphins: David Carr sees Steve Young in Tua Tagovailoa
When looking at the tape, David Carr of The NFL Network compares Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa favorably to San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young.
"When you look at the film, you see similarities, and you see why people get excited and why the Miami Dolphins are excited," Carr said. "He looks like Steve Young. I mean, that's the guy he is going to turn into. It's just going to take a little time.
"You've got boot action, you move him out of the pocket, he sees everything very well. He gets through his first two progressions. He has the over-route right in front of him, makes a nice throw over four or five defenders, keeps it low to protect his football player. And again, it looks just like Steve Young. He's the same type of player.
"I think the biggest thing with Tua is: Let's just have some patience. The Miami Dolphins clearly have patience, they didn't go out and get another quarterback … I think they love the fact that they have Tua. I think he's going to be a great quarterback."