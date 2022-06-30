Found this on CBS/NFL

Ray R
Club Member
- Joined
- May 19, 2017
- Messages
- 9,822
- Reaction score
- 17,268
- Age
- 76
- Location
- High Point, NC
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA • QB • 1
CMP%67.8
YDS2653
TD16
INT10
YD/ATT6.84
View Profile
The Dolphins are really betting it all on Tua Tagovailoa this year. A new offensive system, better offensive line, and the offseason addition of Tyreek Hill is what the Dolphins believe can help Tagovailoa reach his potential and become one of the league's top quarterbacks.
Tagovailoa may already be good, even with all the problems that challenged him over the past two years. Tagovailoa completed 67.8% of his passes for 2,653 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season -- and he's 13-8 as a starting quarterback despite having three offensive coordinators coach him in his two seasons. His deep ball criticism is a bit of a myth, as Tagovailoa trailed only Justin Herbert in completion percentage of passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield (Herbert was at 48.4% and Tagovailoa 48.3%).
Are the Dolphins overvaluing how good Tagovailoa is? We'll find out this year, but the numbers suggest he could be in line for a breakout campaign.
Ray R insert - Maybe the media is beginning to "see the light" - LOL